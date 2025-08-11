Trust Us, Store-Bought Mac And Cheese Is The Secret To Upgrading Your Next Batch Of Pancakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pancakes are a breakfast staple: easy to put on the table, filling, and comforting for the start of the day. Just fry some bacon on the side and use some good butter and your favorite syrup to feed a whole crew. When working with strictly breakfast pancakes, there are easy buttermilk pancake recipes to try, but there's an interesting hack to take your favorite pancake mix into savory territory that's another one of the ways to use store-bought pancake mix as an ingredient beyond breakfast.

You can mix it with store-bought mac and cheese to take your pancakes into a whole new realm. They'll turn into a soft and cheesy — or crispy and crunchy — cheesy fry bread of sorts, that's equally at home on the breakfast table or served as an appetizer or full-on dinner meal. Store-bought, boxed mac and cheese as an ingredient in your pancakes might just be the simple meal upgrade you need after a long day. The dish will be ready super quick, and you already know how to handle the ingredients out of the box, so there's no major measuring or guessing. Try these cheesy, semi-sweet pancakes — let's call them cheesy pancake fritters — for a delicious taste of comfort food that can be on the table in 30 minutes or less.