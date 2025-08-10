The Burger King Dipping Sauce You Should Never Bother Ordering With Your Meal

We can probably all agree on the fact that when you're eating at a fast food joint, it's often the sauces that really make the meal. Whether it's a specific fast food chain's signature sauce, or an old reliable classic (we're talking ranch, ketchup, etc.), a good sauce can take a plain piece of chicken, or an under-seasoned fry, from mediocre to mind-blowingly delicious. But the reverse is true as well — a bad sauce can ruin a meal. And with that in mind, there's one dipping sauce at Burger King that we would advise you to never bother ordering with your meal: Marinara.

In Chowhound's ranking of every Burger King dipping sauce from worst to best, marinara took the bottom slot by a wide margin, with our taster citing a weak flavor that was actually more akin to ketchup, alongside a weirdly "sweet, vinegary taste and [a] smooth, glutinous texture." The sauce was similar to a mild, herby ketchup, so diners looking for that, rather than the traditional flavor and mouthfeel of a proper marinara sauce, may enjoy it if they know what they're getting into ahead of trying it. For everybody else, there are lots of great sauces to choose from.