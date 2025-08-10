The Nori Clue That Tells You Sushi Has Been Sitting Out Too Long

There are few things more satisfying on a balmy summer day than a fresh, tender maki roll. Intended to be enjoyed cold or at room temperature, sushi is delicious any time of year, but particularly when the weather is warm. There are even tips and tricks for maintaining the texture of homemade sushi rolls, if you're up for a culinary adventure. If not, sushi is now so popular all over the United States that you can find freshly made maki or temaki (cone-shaped hand rolls) at many popular grocery store chains.

Though these premade offerings are always refrigerated and timestamped to maintain freshness, it's important to do your own assessment to make sure you're purchasing fresh, high-quality sushi. In particular, if the nori paper (seaweed wrapping) on the rolls you're eyeing is mushy, you should give it a pass. Soft nori may indicate the sushi has been sitting out for too long, meaning the taste and freshness could be dangerously compromised.

When wrapped around fresh sushi, nori paper is stiff and sturdy, holding the roll together while still being tender enough to bite through easily. Over time, however, the nori gradually leaches the moisture from the rice and sushi filling, becoming wilted and pulling away from the roll. Sometimes it will also have little beads of condensation on the outside, showing that the roll has begun to dry out or, even worse, started to spoil. When eaten, mushy nori will be weirdly stretchy while also tough to bite through and will sit loose on the roll.