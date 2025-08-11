How Anthony Bourdain's View On Jamie Oliver Evolved Over Time
Once in the public eye — whether you're a passionate TikTok food reviewer or a household name — it's hard to avoid controversy, especially if you have an Anthony Bourdain-esque set of opinions (remember his most savage food takes?). One memorable example comes from Bourdain's book, "A Cook's Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal," where he quipped about his annoyance with Jamie Oliver, criticizing his inauthenticity and over-commercialized branding as a TV chef. Oliver once shared how he was shattered after reading the hefty paragraph of Bourdain's opinions about him. Unsurprisingly, Bourdain, who was known for his openness, eventually warmed up to Oliver and apologized publicly during a Miami food festival. Perhaps he realized that he was a tad too harsh. And to really bury the hatchet, the two even shared a hug.
When Bourdain passed away, Oliver expressed his shock on social media, highlighting the mark Bourdain left on the culinary world. Oliver even dedicated a dish on "Saturday Kitchen" to the late chef and author, as if expressing his respect after all that had happened.
Bourdain and Oliver were like oil and water ... or were they?
What Anthony Bourdain and Jamie Oliver have in common is their love for food. But they did have a lot of differences, so it doesn't come as a shock that they've butted heads during the span of their careers. Bourdain, for instance, valued authenticity. Most people might picture him dining at the most unassuming local spots; he always found the best places to eat abroad, which was something that made his exploration something to look forward to. He could talk about his favorite dishes of all time and make it sound like a deep dive into the cuisine's history and culture. That was the kind of person he was, and his curiosity, humbleness, and openness are still being remembered today.
Jamie Oliver, however, is a celebrity chef — and Bourdain didn't like his flashy branding. Oliver has also received flak over his supposedly average recipes and the fact that he doesn't appear to be great with words (all of which are subjective). What remains factual, though, is that Oliver has quite a lot of redeeming moments, especially with his campaigns to fight obesity. He even founded the Fifteen Foundation, helping marginalized youth receive proper training at his restaurant. Maybe Bourdain and Oliver weren't that different, after all. They were both advocates in their own missions and inspired change in people, one dish at a time.