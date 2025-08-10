The Easy-To-Make Remodel Mistake That Makes Your Kitchen Less Functional
Having a functional kitchen designed for both comfort and efficiency shouldn't be a luxury — it's a practical need that can improve many facets of your daily life. An efficient space makes it easier to use your kitchen, encouraging you to spend more time there cooking and meal prepping, which is a big win for your wallet and even your health in the long run. Similarly, ensuring your kitchen is comfortable encourages you to enjoy the space for a quiet cup of coffee, celebrations with loved ones, or a cozy midnight snack.
These are just two of the many reasons you may be planning a kitchen remodel, which is a huge undertaking that can be well worth the time and money spent — provided, of course, you manage to avoid some of the worst kitchen design choices that may actually reduce the space's functionality. The biggest culprit in the bunch is not having enough power outlets in the right places. Between big, permanent appliances and the increasing number of smaller electric cooking gadgets, many kitchen tasks are dependent on electricity and having outlets in the right places is crucial to making the most out of your space.
If you're still in the planning stage of your remodel, determine where you need outlets the most by considering factors like where large appliances will sit, where you plan to do the most food prep, and whether you're installing brand new features like a kitchen island. Also consider where you'll put smaller appliances that you use daily, such as a coffee maker, air fryer, or toaster.
The best places for outlets, and backtracking after a remodel
Once you've determined the bare minimum of outlets you'll need, add a few more outlets to that number to account for things like acquiring new appliances and cooking for celebrations and holidays. After all, you don't want to have to delay making your favorite air fryer Parmesan chicken because you need to plug in the mixer to start making dessert. Having this final number will also help you decide where each outlet should go.
Place brightly colored sticky notes on your walls and countertops to visualize how far apart to space your outlets, and to make sure you're putting them in the best spots. This will help prevent overcrowding in a single area or placing outlets outside the reach of appliances with shorter cords. Planning this way is also one of many ways to save money on a kitchen remodel, as you're less likely to have to backtrack to move or add more outlets when your project is well underway.
However, if you're post-remodel and just realizing you don't have enough outlets in the right places, don't worry. A semi-permanent solution involves mounting long power strips under your cabinets, such as the Junnuj Mountable Heavy-Duty 8 Outlet Power Strip. Concealing them under your cabinets adds power where you need it most without ruining your remodeled kitchen's new aesthetic. Just be sure to follow general safety guidelines for installing and using large surge protectors, such as leaving appliances unplugged when not in use.