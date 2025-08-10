The Easy-To-Make Remodel Mistake That Makes Your Kitchen Less Functional

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a functional kitchen designed for both comfort and efficiency shouldn't be a luxury — it's a practical need that can improve many facets of your daily life. An efficient space makes it easier to use your kitchen, encouraging you to spend more time there cooking and meal prepping, which is a big win for your wallet and even your health in the long run. Similarly, ensuring your kitchen is comfortable encourages you to enjoy the space for a quiet cup of coffee, celebrations with loved ones, or a cozy midnight snack.

These are just two of the many reasons you may be planning a kitchen remodel, which is a huge undertaking that can be well worth the time and money spent — provided, of course, you manage to avoid some of the worst kitchen design choices that may actually reduce the space's functionality. The biggest culprit in the bunch is not having enough power outlets in the right places. Between big, permanent appliances and the increasing number of smaller electric cooking gadgets, many kitchen tasks are dependent on electricity and having outlets in the right places is crucial to making the most out of your space.

If you're still in the planning stage of your remodel, determine where you need outlets the most by considering factors like where large appliances will sit, where you plan to do the most food prep, and whether you're installing brand new features like a kitchen island. Also consider where you'll put smaller appliances that you use daily, such as a coffee maker, air fryer, or toaster.