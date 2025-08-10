These 2 Mason Jar Brands Are Actually Owned By The Same Company

The origin of Mason jars can be traced much farther back than you'd imagine. Indeed, their history begins well before how-to recipes for cakes-in-a-jar, cutesy Mason containers in place of soap dispensers, and layered Mason Jar salads. Despite the different branded names across your canning materials, Ball and Kerr are actually owned by the same company: Newell Brands. But how this consumer goods company came to own them is an interesting bit of Mason jar history.

The invention of Mason jars was kicked off in 1806 by Frenchman Nicolas François Appert, who won a cash prize offered by Napoleon Bonaparte to anyone who could devise a better way to preserve food than the typical drying, fermenting, and salting of earlier human history. Appert's method depended on the fact that food could be preserved for extended periods if heated and then cooled, creating a seal. The invention of the Mason jar by John Landis Mason followed in 1858, sending the food preserves industry into a new direction. What Mason had invented was a unique glass jar-making machine. His design entailed a market-sweeping sealing fixture that allowed its lid to fasten onto the rim in a downward spinning motion — simplifying and increasing safety of canning food. Once Mason's design went public, many other brands joined the market, including Ball and Kerr.

The Kerr company, established in 1904, produced an updated, wider-mouthed, and "self-sealing" style of canning jar. The company was sold to Ball in 1992. As the competition settled and the Mason craze plateaued, Newell Brands began attaining various canning jar companies, including Ball and Kerr, adding them to its lineup of other household names like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, and Yankee Candle.