Yes, Most Peanut Butter Tequila Is Safe For Those Allergic To Peanuts

Anything with peanuts sounds like something that should come with a warning label, especially if you're allergic to nuts. The combo of nutty sweetness and tequila's burn seems like it's for a niche crowd, but it's gained a following and might become part of a famous cocktail for tequila lovers someday. Fortunately, most of these spirits don't use real peanuts at all. Rather, it's flavored using peanut butter extracts, many of which are designed to be completely allergen-free. However, it's best to err on the side of caution when going out drinking.

Chica Chida, for example, is a peanut butter agave spirit that uses a nut-free extract that mimics the flavor of peanut butter without including any actual peanuts or tree nuts. According to Chica Chida's website, its spirit is safe for those with peanut allergies. For tequila lovers with peanut allergies, this can be a huge relief when you think about cross-contamination being a big concern in food and drink manufacturing. Regardless, use your best judgment and check the label.

Manniball is another popular peanut butter tequila that promises natural flavoring and non-GMO ingredients. Despite the spirit being crafted with all-natural peanut butter, the distillery told Chowhound that its flavor house reported no peanut allergy in its allergy report. That said, providing peanut butter flavors to people with allergies would be a huge step forward, even if it's provided through an extract.