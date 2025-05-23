The Easiest Way To Infuse Vodka With Bold Peanut Butter Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peanut butter's nuttiness can bring a nice twist to classic cocktails like white Russians, espresso martinis, and even spirit-forward drinks like the old fashioned. The lightly sweet, roasted notes work so well in alcohol that you can use it as a trick to level up mediocre vodka by infusing peanut butter and a little sugar to make it tasty enough to have as shots. Peanut butter-infused vodka is easy to make at home with just a few ingredients, and you can tweak the flavor to give it sweet, savory, or even deeper roasted notes.

The simplest method calls for just vodka and a defatted (aka powdered) peanut butter, like PBfit classic peanut butter powder. Mix them in a 1:4 ratio (1 cup of peanut butter powder for every 4 cups of vodka) and store in a sealed mason jar for a week or more to let the flavors infuse. Strain out the peanut powder, and you are left with peanut butter-flavored vodka. Use a higher proof vodka for a more intense flavor. For more control over the flavor, you can even make defatted peanut butter at home and use it for an infusion that's perfectly catered to your taste.

While it requires a few additional steps, using homemade defatted peanut butter can be cheaper and may give you a "cleaner" peanut flavor since you avoid any additional ingredients that the store-bought variety may have. Simply roast peanuts in an oven for about 20 minutes (or more for a deeper flavor), grind them in a food processor till fine, and infuse your vodka. Or, if you want to get a little fancy, try fat-washing vodka for a more luxurious mouthfeel.