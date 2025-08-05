Meghan Markle's Favorite Dip Doubles As A Secret Sauce For Countless Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's fascinating to learn what the rich and famous eat. What would a person have on the grocery list if money wasn't an issue? One can only dream about filling a cart at expensive grocery store sensation Erewhon. Even more interesting: What do the royal eat? Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has a love for healthy, organic, and whole foods (you might actually spot her at Erewhon), and there's one particular dip she's a huge fan of.

Fresh, vibrant flavors are definitely Markle's vibe, and her go-to dip is green chile and avocado. This dip recipe comes from chef Munira Mahmud, who collaborated with Markle on the "Together: Our Community Cookbook." The book was a project that supported the Hubb Community Kitchen and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

It's no surprise that Markle was drawn to this recipe — she's originally from California and currently resides there, and avocado is a defining ingredient of the state's cuisine. This flavorful dip blends creamy avocado and the smoky heat of green chiles with fresh herbs and citrus. It's almost a guacamole, but the texture turns out smoother and creamier because it is blended. That said, it's still perfect for dipping tortilla chips or vegetable crudité, though it also works great as a multipurpose sauce.