Meghan Markle's Favorite Dip Doubles As A Secret Sauce For Countless Dishes
It's fascinating to learn what the rich and famous eat. What would a person have on the grocery list if money wasn't an issue? One can only dream about filling a cart at expensive grocery store sensation Erewhon. Even more interesting: What do the royal eat? Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has a love for healthy, organic, and whole foods (you might actually spot her at Erewhon), and there's one particular dip she's a huge fan of.
Fresh, vibrant flavors are definitely Markle's vibe, and her go-to dip is green chile and avocado. This dip recipe comes from chef Munira Mahmud, who collaborated with Markle on the "Together: Our Community Cookbook." The book was a project that supported the Hubb Community Kitchen and the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.
It's no surprise that Markle was drawn to this recipe — she's originally from California and currently resides there, and avocado is a defining ingredient of the state's cuisine. This flavorful dip blends creamy avocado and the smoky heat of green chiles with fresh herbs and citrus. It's almost a guacamole, but the texture turns out smoother and creamier because it is blended. That said, it's still perfect for dipping tortilla chips or vegetable crudité, though it also works great as a multipurpose sauce.
How to make and use the green chile and avocado dip
While there are quite a few avocado varieties in California, the more popular and tasty Hass avocado will work best for this dip. As for green chiles, you can go spicier or milder. Jalapeños can kick up the heat, while something like New Mexican hatch green chiles bring flavor without spice.
A generous amount of fresh cilantro and a clove or two of garlic is key, and the original recipe called for lemon juice, but lime juice would work just fine. This recipe becomes less of a guacamole when yogurt is added to up to creaminess and richness; a plant-based plain coconut or soy yogurt can be used instead to make the dip vegan.
Besides using this for all your favorite crunchy snacks, the green chile and avocado dip works amazingly as a sauce. The bright, fresh flavors go well on grilled seafood, meat, and tofu, kind of like a herbal chimichurri sauce does. Meghan Markle frequently eats grain bowls and fish tacos, and this vibrant green sauce can be drizzled on top of each of these dishes. Use it on pizza, wraps, sandwiches, pasta salads — anything that could use a touch of green with bright, fresh flavors is a good candidate for the avocado and green chile dip.