Why You Need To Add Water Into The Equation When Reheating Naan Bread

If there's a bread finer and more versatile than naan, we haven't discovered it yet. These pillowy, tender flats of bread combine all the usual suspects — flour, salt, yeast, sugar, and water — with yogurt to create that bubbly, warm, pull-apart texture. Surprisingly, the secret to achieving naan's crave-worthy texture lies in baking it quickly at high temperatures, just as it does inside a traditional ceramic tandoori oven. However, when it comes to reheating leftovers, replicating those intense, dry temperatures will only suck the life from your tender naan.

Much like a spoonful of water is your hack for perfectly reheated pizza, moisture is also the key to restoring naan's signature softness. As many of us know, naan is best fresh from the oven when it's pliable and warm. The longer it's allowed to cool the more steam it loses, and the stiffer and more crumbly it becomes, also losing some of that beautiful, subtle tanginess from the yogurt folded into the dough. This means steaming is the best way to reheat leftovers, as it brings back that lovely softness.

The trick is to lightly spritz the surface of each naan you intend to reheat with a light mist of water, using restraint as too much water will make things soggy. After that, wrap each naan in a layer of parchment paper and warm it for a few minutes in the microwave, or oven. Even your air fryer or a pan on your stovetop will work — just nix the parchment paper.