Out Of Cupcake Liners? This No-Stick Swap Has You Covered

When that cupcake craving hits, there's nothing better than a fresh batch of classic carrot cake cupcakes garnished with caramelized walnuts, or the quick fix of an upgraded boxed cake mix with the absolute best store-bought frosting around. Of course, whipping up a batch of your favorite dessert is contingent on whether or not you have all the supplies you need, including cupcake tin liners.

While cupcake and muffin liners aren't strictly necessary, they make it much easier to slip your baked goods out of the tin without turning them into a crumbly mess — as well as to store, serve, and eat them. These liners also make for a pretty presentation, showcasing your hard work in an array of colors, designs, and festive finishes. However, if you've put your batter together only to discover you're out of liners, parchment paper is a simple solution that's easy to DIY and gives your cupcakes and muffins sophisticated flare.

Parchment paper not only lines baking sheets and folds into beautiful packets for fish baked en-papillote, it's the perfect material to make homemade muffin tin liners. Designed to provide a nonstick surface that withstands high heat and can even keep your food moist, parchment paper can also showcase cupcakes and muffins with café-style beauty and rustic charm. Taking it from a full sheet to charming liners is as simple as cutting the same number of squares as cupcakes or muffins you'd like to make, then shaping them into the wells of your pan.