The Mysterious Reason Anthony Bourdain Refused To Eat In Switzerland
Anthony Bourdain visited over 80 countries and all seven continents throughout his busy travel career. He was known for traveling to adventurous places all over the globe and showing viewers a glimpse of the local people, food, and scenery. However, he did have some controversial food takes over the years. For example, one country he never visited to eat? It's probably not where you'd expect. Although he spent a lot of time in Europe, he never filmed anything in Switzerland.
Seems odd for such an adventurous traveler. Wondering why? He explained his reason for not visiting the land of the Alps in 2016 on an episode of the late-night talk show Conan. When asked about Switzerland, Bourdain said he is terrified of everything Swiss. "I must have had some terrible childhood experience while watching 'Sound of Music' that I blocked out," he told host Conan O'Brien. "Even alpine vistas, like snow-capped peaks or Lake Geneva, or cuckoo clocks or those hats with the feathers — even the cheese; it's scary to me."
Where did Bourdain like to travel?
If that all seems mysterious and strange, wait until you hear what Anthony Bourdain had to say about yodeling during the same interview. "You just feel that in your marrow," he said. "I mean, it's horrifying." Bourdain also explained that he would only go back to Russia every five years or so. That was thanks to the heavy drinking culture, where he said he'd have an average of two shots of vodka for breakfast, seven to nine for lunch, and 14 to 16 for dinner, totaling up to over 23 shots each day.
On the other side of the spectrum, Bourdain had some favorite food destination cities around the globe that he often returned to in order to enjoy some of his favorite dishes of all time. These included Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo; you can find the greatest number of eats per the smallest land mass area, according to the chef.