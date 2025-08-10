The Mysterious Reason Anthony Bourdain Refused To Eat In Switzerland

Anthony Bourdain visited over 80 countries and all seven continents throughout his busy travel career. He was known for traveling to adventurous places all over the globe and showing viewers a glimpse of the local people, food, and scenery. However, he did have some controversial food takes over the years. For example, one country he never visited to eat? It's probably not where you'd expect. Although he spent a lot of time in Europe, he never filmed anything in Switzerland.

Seems odd for such an adventurous traveler. Wondering why? He explained his reason for not visiting the land of the Alps in 2016 on an episode of the late-night talk show Conan. When asked about Switzerland, Bourdain said he is terrified of everything Swiss. "I must have had some terrible childhood experience while watching 'Sound of Music' that I blocked out," he told host Conan O'Brien. "Even alpine vistas, like snow-capped peaks or Lake Geneva, or cuckoo clocks or those hats with the feathers — even the cheese; it's scary to me."