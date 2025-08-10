The Flavorful Steak Cuts To Use When Making Japanese Beef Skewers At Home
Japan has seen a surge of tourists in the past year, and one of the top reasons so many people flock to this Asian country is the food. We get it — Japanese cuisine is phenomenal with its addictive umami flavors that add a layer of depth and its simple approach that relies on quality ingredients. This includes grilling that makes the natural flavors shine. And at the forefront of it are skewers that can often be found in a humble izakaya, best enjoyed with a nice, cold draft beer. If you haven't booked a flight to Japan yet, we have the next best thing: using a flavorful steak cut to make Japanese beef skewers, or kushiyaki, at home. Chef Takashi Yagihashi, head chef at Kasumi in Boca Raton, Florida, exclusively told Chowhound all about it. He advises, "Kushiyaki is cooked on a grill for a short time — so parts that are more tender, like tenderloin, ribeye, and striploin are best."
Cuts with good marbling are preferred, too, because the fat boosts the flavor and juiciness when grilled. Marbling also impacts your steak by making it more tender, creating a more pleasant dining experience. When assessing the marbling, it's a good idea to check the fat running through the meat — it's not the same as the fat that you can find around it, as that doesn't really improve the flavor.
How to marinate beef for the perfect kushiyaki
To make kushiyaki even more flavorful, Takashi Yagihashi suggests utilizing a light marinade instead of overpowering pre-made sauces. Letting it marinate for under an hour is best because, as he puts it, "Due to the high sodium content of soy sauce, beef would become chewy if marinated too long," which is why it's not always better to marinate food for longer. It also makes choosing tender meats all the more pointless. A great rule of thumb when making your own marinade is to use a light soy broth as Yagihashi does by mixing equal parts soy sauce, mirin, and sake. He further advises that adding garlic, ginger, and togarashi (Japanese mixed chili flakes) is optional if you want a deeper approach to flavor.
Once the beef is ready, keep in mind that slow and steady is better. Yagihashi recommends putting it over low heat to avoid overgrilling, especially when using Japanese cuisine's traditional method with bamboo skewers — which are more prone to burning. This technique will easily have you grilling like a pro in no time. And to complete the izakaya experience, don't forget to have a refreshing draft beer on hand.