The Flavorful Steak Cuts To Use When Making Japanese Beef Skewers At Home

Japan has seen a surge of tourists in the past year, and one of the top reasons so many people flock to this Asian country is the food. We get it — Japanese cuisine is phenomenal with its addictive umami flavors that add a layer of depth and its simple approach that relies on quality ingredients. This includes grilling that makes the natural flavors shine. And at the forefront of it are skewers that can often be found in a humble izakaya, best enjoyed with a nice, cold draft beer. If you haven't booked a flight to Japan yet, we have the next best thing: using a flavorful steak cut to make Japanese beef skewers, or kushiyaki, at home. Chef Takashi Yagihashi, head chef at Kasumi in Boca Raton, Florida, exclusively told Chowhound all about it. He advises, "Kushiyaki is cooked on a grill for a short time — so parts that are more tender, like tenderloin, ribeye, and striploin are best."

Cuts with good marbling are preferred, too, because the fat boosts the flavor and juiciness when grilled. Marbling also impacts your steak by making it more tender, creating a more pleasant dining experience. When assessing the marbling, it's a good idea to check the fat running through the meat — it's not the same as the fat that you can find around it, as that doesn't really improve the flavor.