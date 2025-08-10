You've Been Storing Peanut Butter Wrong: Here's How To Do It Correctly

Many of us have had the debate with loved ones in our kitchens: Where exactly does peanut butter belong? It doesn't seem quite right to keep it in the pantry, but it's tough to easily spread onto toast and sandwiches when you keep it in the fridge. Families have had arguments for years about exactly where peanut butter belongs, and it turns out, whether your jar belongs in the fridge, or the pantry has everything to do with what type of peanut butter you buy.

If you typically use conventional peanut butter brands that contain preservatives like Skippy or Once Again (the type that you don't have to stir), it doesn't matter where you store your jar; it's good to go either in the fridge or in the pantry. If you prefer natural peanut butter, like the Woodstock or Trader Joe's brands, aka the kind that you have to stir due to oil separation, you'll want to keep it sitting pretty in the fridge, as it won't have preservatives and is more likely to go bad. The oil that naturally separates in peanut butter without preservatives can go bad more easily than the oil that's stabilized and stays mixed into conventional peanut butter, creating different storage requirements for each type of the good stuff.