You Can Find The World's Largest Rainforest Cafe In A Florida Theme Park

Gorillas, tigers, and monkeys — oh my! While it was handily beat by the Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band when it came to robot animal entertainment, Rainforest Cafe went about mechanical fun in what was once a brand new, eccentric way. Instead, this icon of themed dining chains in the U.S. immersed diners in a dark, noisy rainforest, surrounded by talking trees and moving snakes. While the loud thunderstorms that occurred in 30-minute intervals may seem like overkill, Rainforest Cafe didn't take experiential dining lightly. But if you're looking for the largest outpost, search no further than the Rainforest Cafe at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

This location seats 1,100 people and offers all of the most iconic elements of the Rainforest Cafe experience, including a vast menu, a jungle full of animatronics, and a gift shop packed with all the "Wild Bunch" merch you could want. It may have lost a little of its luster since its opening in 1998, but as you're deciding on what restaurant to visit at Animal Kingdom, Rainforest Cafe remains a nostalgic restaurant for families — especially anyone who might be new to ordering the Chimi-Cha-Chas appetizer in the middle of the jungle.