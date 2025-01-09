The Stinger: The Glitzy Cocktail That Was Practically Forgotten After Prohibition

Over a century later, the Prohibition era still has its effects on the drinking culture in America. From the many U.S. speakeasy bars that still dot the landscape, to the way the Prohibition helped make lemonade popular and the effect that it had on moonshine (whose legal status in the U.S. is complicated), so many aspects from the 1920s remain as popular as ever.

Still, there are some things from the Prohibition era that ultimately did not stand the test of time. The once popular cocktail known as the Stinger is a perfect example of this. With origins reaching back to the 1890s, the Stinger is made of brandy and crème de menthe, and was typically served as a digestif (which isn't the same as an aperitif). Its popularity peaked during the 1920s, but it remained part of popular culture through the 40s and 50s until it eventually fell out of favor and disappeared from public eye.

While the Stinger is not necessarily a drink exclusive to the Prohibition era, there is a specific reason, or rather one specific person, responsible for the drink's strong association with the time period. Millionaire Reginald Vanderbilt was known to love the drink so much that he would serve it to guests at his home. Many attribute the drink's rise to fame to Vanderbilt's habit of serving it, sometimes even as a before-dinner beverage rather than a digestif.