Making Pancakes While Camping Just Got Easier With This Simple Hack

Camping is all fun and cozy ... until it's time to cook on a campfire and you realize you're working with zero counter space. Pancakes sound like a good idea (and honestly they are), but trying to pour batter straight from a bowl into a hot skillet can be a recipe for mess. Thankfully, there's a pretty neat fix. Simply clean out your old condiment bottle and fill it with pancake batter. Think about that old ketchup or mustard squeeze bottle you're reluctant to throw away. That way, you have no mess and no drama. It's even better if you mix the batter at home and bring it ready to go if you plan on cooking as soon as you're on site.

When it's time to cook, just squeeze the batter directly onto your camp griddle or pan. This cooking hack for your next camping trip also makes packing easier because you're not lugging around large mixing bowls or spoons. Just one small change can make a big difference, especially if you're cooking for kids or a group of hungry campers. One of the biggest benefits of the condiment bottle hack is how much easier the cleanup is as well. Pancake batter is sticky and hard to manage without running water, but when it's stored in a closed bottle, there are fewer utensils to wash. Also, since the batter is in an air-tight container, there is less chance of bugs being drawn to it or flour spread all around your campsite.