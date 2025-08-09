The Worst Day Of The Week To Shop At Kroger
Grocery shopping can be a great way to get out into the community. Even with the surge in delivery services, many people still enjoy shopping trips to their local supermarket. If you shop at Kroger, there are some days that are less than optimal for picking up your groceries. Whether it be selection, deals, or the experience itself, some shopping days just aren't as desirable and might be best to avoid.
The worst day of the week to shop at Kroger is Saturday, and weekends in general. There are many reasons for this, one of which is crowd size. If you'd like to avoid crowded aisles and long checkout lines, the weekend is the worst time to shop. Stores are especially busy on Saturday after 10 a.m., when they experience the highest customer volume.
Kroger is America's oldest grocery store chain, and with so many outlets, you most likely have the opportunity to shop at one. Because of its popularity and ubiquitous nature, Kroger has a lot of food brands and varieties to choose from in addition to its weekly sales items.
More reasons to avoid Kroger on certain days
There are practical reasons to avoid shopping on Saturday, too. Most Kroger stores release their weekly sales items on Wednesday at midnight. You'll discover better deals on Wednesday, with more items typically in stock on the day the sales are announced and a couple of days following their release. By Saturday and Sunday, some items might become low in availability or even run out.
One way to make your shopping go smoothly is to follow tips for creating a more efficient grocery list. If you're shopping on a day when there is less customer volume, you'll probably have an easier time getting all of the foods you enjoy. When you're making your grocery list, one tip is to consider your weekly menu and shop specific items you will definitely need, including pantry items. If you choose to avoid the worst days of the week to shop at a Kroger store and shop on an optimal day, you can make sure to create a list that reflects the greater availability when the store is fully stocked and there are good deals.
When you shop at Kroger on the best days of the week, you're bound to have options. On Wednesdays, the deals might include buy-one, get-one free deals and low meat prices, among other deals.