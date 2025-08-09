Grocery shopping can be a great way to get out into the community. Even with the surge in delivery services, many people still enjoy shopping trips to their local supermarket. If you shop at Kroger, there are some days that are less than optimal for picking up your groceries. Whether it be selection, deals, or the experience itself, some shopping days just aren't as desirable and might be best to avoid.

The worst day of the week to shop at Kroger is Saturday, and weekends in general. There are many reasons for this, one of which is crowd size. If you'd like to avoid crowded aisles and long checkout lines, the weekend is the worst time to shop. Stores are especially busy on Saturday after 10 a.m., when they experience the highest customer volume.

Kroger is America's oldest grocery store chain, and with so many outlets, you most likely have the opportunity to shop at one. Because of its popularity and ubiquitous nature, Kroger has a lot of food brands and varieties to choose from in addition to its weekly sales items.