The Chinese Coffee Chain That's Giving Starbucks A Run For Its Money
To many, Starbucks reigns supreme when it comes to coffee and it's easy to see why. The coffee chain not only has massive reach thanks to its many international locations, but it always finds ways to keep customers coming back by consistently adding new drinks, like the must-have cortado, and rotating in seasonal delights, like the recent Starbucks summer menu. For a long time, the power of Starbucks has gone largely unchallenged. However, the rise of a new coffee chain out of China may change that: Luckin Coffee.
Luckin Coffee is a Chinese coffee chain that is currently beating Starbucks at its own game. Luckin's secret to success is actually quite straightforward: The chain offers drinks that are, on average, 30% less expensive than the drinks sold at Starbucks. Customers started flocking to Luckin shops, resulting in the chain having more locations than Starbucks in China.
Starbucks has tried to appeal to the Chinese market by introducing unique drinks, such as the savory latte with pork breast, but even unusual offerings haven't distracted customers from Luckin's lower prices. At present time, there are no signs of Luckin's success slowing down. The chain recently expanded outside of Asia and opened its first location in the United States. Considering that America is generally seen as Starbucks territory, Luckin's arrival could potentially tip the balance of the coffee giant's long running reign, thanks to its enticingly low prices.
What makes Luckin Coffee tick
Founded in October 2017, Luckin Coffee is a to-go coffee chain. The no-frills brand uses a mobile-only ordering system, essentially cutting out the barista middleman. Customers simply order on their phones and pick up their drinks. This bare-bones approach helps keep costs low, which is part of how Luckin manages to offer cheaper drinks and expand so quickly.
The ordering process at Luckin might be simple, but the drinks are anything but. Like Starbucks, Luckin has its own line of unique offerings, like fruity iced Americanos and signature lattes. Some of the most popular drinks include the Apple Fizzy Americano, Coconut Latte, and Velvet Latte.
The combination of unique drinks and low prices has proven to be a huge draw for customers all over the world, not just in China. Luckin Coffee now has more than 20,000 stores in more than 300 cities around the world, the latest being two New York City locations which just opened the summer of 2025. Even though the American location is new, tons of customers are already lining up to try it, many of whom have praised the brand for its affordability and streamlined ordering experience.