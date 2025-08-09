The Chinese Coffee Chain That's Giving Starbucks A Run For Its Money

To many, Starbucks reigns supreme when it comes to coffee and it's easy to see why. The coffee chain not only has massive reach thanks to its many international locations, but it always finds ways to keep customers coming back by consistently adding new drinks, like the must-have cortado, and rotating in seasonal delights, like the recent Starbucks summer menu. For a long time, the power of Starbucks has gone largely unchallenged. However, the rise of a new coffee chain out of China may change that: Luckin Coffee.

Luckin Coffee is a Chinese coffee chain that is currently beating Starbucks at its own game. Luckin's secret to success is actually quite straightforward: The chain offers drinks that are, on average, 30% less expensive than the drinks sold at Starbucks. Customers started flocking to Luckin shops, resulting in the chain having more locations than Starbucks in China.

Starbucks has tried to appeal to the Chinese market by introducing unique drinks, such as the savory latte with pork breast, but even unusual offerings haven't distracted customers from Luckin's lower prices. At present time, there are no signs of Luckin's success slowing down. The chain recently expanded outside of Asia and opened its first location in the United States. Considering that America is generally seen as Starbucks territory, Luckin's arrival could potentially tip the balance of the coffee giant's long running reign, thanks to its enticingly low prices.