Craving Better Fried Eggs? Hummus Might Be The Secret Touch You're Missing

For breakfast lovers, eggs are an essential ingredient since they're nutritious, delicious, and easy to make. With them being such a staple, it's likely that ways to upgrade the game with fried eggs is a constant hunt, whether it's switching from the stove to the microwave (which is more versatile than you may realize), simply swapping butter out for oil when cooking them, or incorporating other ingredients. In that spirit, one excellent and possibly unexpected upgrade is teaming eggs with hummus for a boost of texture, flavor, and extra nutrition. While eggs are already highly nutritious since they're rich in B vitamins and protein, hummus brings in an added punch of other good nutrients, including magnesium, fiber, and iron.

Perhaps the biggest reason to fry the eggs and hummus together is that it enhances their overall flavor profile. By being cooked in tandum, the hummus upgrades the eggs with a rich creaminess and tangy, savory notes from its lemon, garlic, and tahini sauce ingredients. This burst of flavor is further amplified if the hummus is infused with herbs and ingredients such as roasted red peppers or olives.