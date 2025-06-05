Craving Better Fried Eggs? Hummus Might Be The Secret Touch You're Missing
For breakfast lovers, eggs are an essential ingredient since they're nutritious, delicious, and easy to make. With them being such a staple, it's likely that ways to upgrade the game with fried eggs is a constant hunt, whether it's switching from the stove to the microwave (which is more versatile than you may realize), simply swapping butter out for oil when cooking them, or incorporating other ingredients. In that spirit, one excellent and possibly unexpected upgrade is teaming eggs with hummus for a boost of texture, flavor, and extra nutrition. While eggs are already highly nutritious since they're rich in B vitamins and protein, hummus brings in an added punch of other good nutrients, including magnesium, fiber, and iron.
Perhaps the biggest reason to fry the eggs and hummus together is that it enhances their overall flavor profile. By being cooked in tandum, the hummus upgrades the eggs with a rich creaminess and tangy, savory notes from its lemon, garlic, and tahini sauce ingredients. This burst of flavor is further amplified if the hummus is infused with herbs and ingredients such as roasted red peppers or olives.
There are many ways to enjoy eggs and hummus together
Because eggs are such a versatile ingredient, there are countless ways to make the perfect fried egg with hummus. Of course, scrambling hummus into the eggs would be the best way to maximize the boost of taste and texture. This also allows for an easier way to put them on toast, or add them to a breakfast bowl. It's also a great way to sneak in a more nutritious breakfast for kids. Alternatively, frying them sunny side up, over easy, or fry-poaching them would grant a slightly different approach. Here, just the egg whites meld with the hummus, complementing the yolk with that creamy, savory profile. Humbly stated, it also presents a visually delicious dish.
Okay, but couldn't we just spread hummus on toast? Absolutely, and it's an equally tasty option — especially when teamed with harissa. However, while the additional nutritional benefits are still there, it wouldn't be the same experience. Opting to spread the hummus allows the eggs, hummus, and other possible ingredients, such as avocados and tomatoes, to shine individually while teaming together. Ultimately, there are many common mistakes ruining fried eggs, but adding hummus isn't one of them.