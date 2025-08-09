How To Fix The Bitter Taste In Arugula

Arugula, a member of the mustard green family, is known for its distinct, peppery bite. Whether you do as the Italians do and add the leafy green as a pizza topping, toss it in a fresh salad, or blend it into a pesto sauce, cooking with arugula adds a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals to your meals.

However, for others, arugula's characteristic flavor might not be your cup of tea. After all, some of us are more sensitive to the green's pungent notes due to our genetics. Chemical compounds in arugula called isothiocyanates are responsible for the piquant flavor. They're the same molecules that make broccoli rabe taste so bitter. Compounds called glucosinolates and myrosinase also contribute to the bitterness, as they turn into isothiocyanates once chewed.

Thankfully, there is a way to tone down all this bitterness. The trick is to give the greens a brief blanch in boiling water. Some of the water-soluble glucosinolates are pulled out of the leaves, while the heat renders myrosinase inactive, according to a 2025 study published in the Foods journal. This reduces the amount of isothiocyanates, and hence, the bitterness. After blanching, give the greens a cold plunge in ice water to prevent further cooking from the residual heat, which would result in wilted leaves. The ice water bath also helps preserve some of the crisp texture of the greens, so the less-bitter arugula can be served in salads, grain bowls, or eaten plain.