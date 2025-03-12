Your Foolproof Guide To Removing Scratches From Stainless Steel Appliances
Stainless steel is a classic finish for kitchen appliances for a good reason. It doesn't rust, is easy to clean, and can instantly give your space a sleek, sophisticated feel. However, as time passes and even the shiniest oven or refrigerator becomes scuffed and scratched, the aesthetic appeal of stainless steel can start to fade. Depending on the size of the scratch, it can be very easy to remove blemishes from stainless steel as long as you have the right tools and have a good understanding of the damage. Before you start reviving your appliances, you should first check the owner's manual to see if there are special recommendations for your particular appliance's finish.
For uncoated stainless steel, you'll first need to determine how deep the scratch is. If a scratch is very shallow, you'll just need a few soft, clean buffing cloths like microfiber towels, and a scratch removing product. You can make your own cleaning solution with a bit of baking soda and water, or you can pick up a reliable scratch remover compound like Bar Keeper's Friend from Amazon. Start by cleaning the scratched surface, add some of the scratch remover to your towel, and then buff the affected area along the grain. When you're done, use a wet towel to remove excess cleaner, then repeat the process if necessary. Next, you can move on to cleaning your glass stovetop or work on removing any deeper scratches.
Deep scratches need a different technique
Bigger, deeper nicks and scratches will require more work to remove. You'll need an abrasive surface, such as sandpaper or a scouring pad, and a bit of cooking oil. Oil up your scrubber and the scratched area, then start buffing. Whether you're working with a big or small scratch, it's imperative that you buff back and forth along the grain; that is, the direction of the small lines in the steel. If you don't buff or scrub with the grain, you could worsen the scratch or make a new one. You also don't want to scrub so hard that you cause more damage, but you should still use enough pressure so that the scratch can be sanded away. Afterwards, use a clean soft cloth to wipe away any remaining oil.
As far as preventing stainless steel scratches, there isn't much you can do aside from continuing to properly maintain your appliances. Avoid using harsh chemical cleaners on stainless steel, or abrasive scrubbing tools (unless you're buffing out a scratch). In a similar vein, be sure to clean your stainless steel appliances as soon as they start to get dirty, especially if they get one of these common food stains. This way, you'll only have to use some water and a clean cloth instead of something more damaging. These tips don't just apply to stainless steel appliances; you can also use them to clean sinks, however, the garbage disposal will need a different cleaning method when you move on to the next item on your cleaning list.