Your Foolproof Guide To Removing Scratches From Stainless Steel Appliances

Bigger, deeper nicks and scratches will require more work to remove. You'll need an abrasive surface, such as sandpaper or a scouring pad, and a bit of cooking oil. Oil up your scrubber and the scratched area, then start buffing. Whether you're working with a big or small scratch, it's imperative that you buff back and forth along the grain; that is, the direction of the small lines in the steel. If you don't buff or scrub with the grain, you could worsen the scratch or make a new one. You also don't want to scrub so hard that you cause more damage, but you should still use enough pressure so that the scratch can be sanded away. Afterwards, use a clean soft cloth to wipe away any remaining oil.

As far as preventing stainless steel scratches, there isn't much you can do aside from continuing to properly maintain your appliances. Avoid using harsh chemical cleaners on stainless steel, or abrasive scrubbing tools (unless you're buffing out a scratch). In a similar vein, be sure to clean your stainless steel appliances as soon as they start to get dirty, especially if they get one of these common food stains. This way, you'll only have to use some water and a clean cloth instead of something more damaging. These tips don't just apply to stainless steel appliances; you can also use them to clean sinks, however, the garbage disposal will need a different cleaning method when you move on to the next item on your cleaning list.