How Often McDonald's Changes Its Frying Oil Might Surprise You

On its website, McDonald's says it filters its oil daily and changes it at "regular intervals" ... which is a bit of a corporate non-answer, and what it really means is actually anyone's guess. Because the truth, according to McDonald's employees, varies wildly.

So yes, officially each McDonald's restaurant is supposed to check and filter the oil every day. Filtering is when you use some mesh to clear out the debris to keep oil usable for longer, until it can't just be filtered anymore and needs to actually be changed out. Not having a strict and set rule around the oil changing makes sense if you think about it from the perspective that a McDonald's in the rural countryside might not be as busy as one in the middle of the city, and therefore will require less changes.

Over on TikTok, some former employees have shared that their locations swap their oil out once a week, which sounds fair, if a tiny bit gross. However, one Reddit post then dropped the big fat greasy bombshell that in their store, the chicken and fish oil hadn't been replaced in four entire months. Let that sink in. The issue here isn't just that the oil is old, but also that when the oil is left that long, it gets disgusting — the worker described a "brown foam" rising to the top of the fryer baskets every time something new goes in. That not only sounds unappetizing, it sounds downright unhygienic. So honestly, letting fryer oil sit that long might be up there with some of the biggest mistakes in McDonald's history.