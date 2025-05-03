The Only State Where Spam Is The Star Of McDonald's Breakfast

The country with the most McDonald's is, you guessed it, the United States, home to a whopping third of all the chain's locations in the world. But travel across the nation and you'll find some surprising twists to the familiar menu. Sure, the Big Mac is a constant, but McDonald's likes to adapt its offerings to accommodate the tastes of different regions. That's why the McDonald's menu changes from country to country, and even state to state.

This explains the fervor of the fast food chain's customers when touching down in Hawaii to discover that McDonald's there feature Spam on the menu. "I don't think I've ever been this excited for McDonald's breakfast lol," one person gushed on X. This McDonald's fan was specifically talking about the Spam Eggs and Rice — a 570-calorie, protein-rich spin on a Hawaiian staple.

This combo, typically dished up with rice, eggs, bacon, and Portuguese sausage, has become a fast food classic in Hawaii. Spam became part of local cuisine after World War II, when Minnesota-based Hormel Foods shipped 100 million pounds of Spam around the globe to feed American troops, including those in Hawaii. Of course, it stuck around, as nearly 7 million cans of Spam are eaten annually in the state.

Spam even has its own holiday. National Spam Musubi Day is celebrated every August 8, and there's a festival dedicated to the canned delicacy. At Waikiki Spam Jam, you'll find everything from the popular snack Spam musubi, a type of sushi with grilled Spam, to experimental bites like Spam musubi butter mochi.