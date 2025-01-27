The Spicy Spam Variety You Can Find At Costco

Launched in the fall of 2024, gochujang-flavored Spam has hit shelves at Costco, sending lovers of Korean cuisine and Hormel's canned meat alike into a frenzy to score their first eight-pack. According to Reddit, that's no easy feat — one user even described the product as "mythical." Hormel released this gochujang Spam variety on the heels of its Korean BBQ flavor, released in the early summer of 2024, expanding the brand's foray into Korean cuisine and riding on the recent upsurge in gochujang's popularity.

A red chili pepper paste made with glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and barley malt, gochujang could be construed as South Korea's national condiment. In the same way people in the U.S. love to love mayonnaise, gochujang can be found in all facets of Korean cuisine, from Napa cabbage kimchi and tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) to jjigae, a Korean beef stew. Over the past several years, gochujang's popularity has blossomed in the U.S., and stateside chefs have been adding the spicy, umami-rich condiment to everything from caramel cookies to garlicky buttered noodles.