How Long Is Fruit By The Foot, Really?
Despite what its name suggests, Fruit by the Foot is much longer than one foot. Each Fruit by the Foot roll measures 34 inches long, with a flap at the end that adds an additional 2 inches when unfolded. The brand name can set off some alarms, like that carrot-shaped fruit snack Mott snuck into its lineup, and surely sparks questions as to why the company gives you more than the implied foot-long delight.
General Mills has never provided an official reasoning behind the name or the length. In 2015, a group of seniors from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill School contacted the product's distributor, Betty Crocker, to inquire about the snack's official length. During a phone call with a Betty Crocker representative, they were advised that anything pertaining to Fruit by the Foot's manufacturing was confidential.
While General Mills and Betty Crocker have remained hush about the origin of Fruit by the Foot, marketing for the fruity snack has leaned heavily into its length. One clever ad commented on the three-foot treat by depicting two teens aging well into their golden years after finishing the snack. One thing's for sure about the mystery behind the name: The alternative, more accurate title, "Fruit by the Feet," doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well.
A brief look at Fruit by the Foot's history
Prior to Fruit by Foot, the idea of fruit snacks entered General Mills' dessert division think tank in 1975. The original idea was to create a fruit filling for a cake. At the time, another company had essentially created Fruit Roll-Ups using an apricot-based fruit leather that was gaining popularity in New York City.
Through tests, trials, and focus groups, the company developed its own Fruit Roll-Ups in 1979. While innovative product didn't take off until the 1990s rolled around. Fruit by the Foot entered the market in 1991, with a bold, innovative design targeted toward teens. While General Mills continued to grow in the competing fruit snack market, other products, such as the Scooby Doo Fruit Snacks that all of us wish would come back, entered the market. However, Fruit by the Foot, alongside Fruit Roll-Ups and Gushers, continued to be General Mills' most recognizable products.
Since General Mills' introduction of fruit snacks in 1979, its partner company, Betty Crocker, released various recipes, such as Fruit by the Foot candy canes. Ultimately, fruit snacks have become a staple in the market, with celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay getting creative with store-bought fruit snacks to make something spectacular. Whether you're a kid, teen, adult, or have a couple grand grandkids, fruit snacks are a great addition to your kitchen pantry.