How Long Is Fruit By The Foot, Really?

Despite what its name suggests, Fruit by the Foot is much longer than one foot. Each Fruit by the Foot roll measures 34 inches long, with a flap at the end that adds an additional 2 inches when unfolded. The brand name can set off some alarms, like that carrot-shaped fruit snack Mott snuck into its lineup, and surely sparks questions as to why the company gives you more than the implied foot-long delight.

General Mills has never provided an official reasoning behind the name or the length. In 2015, a group of seniors from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill School contacted the product's distributor, Betty Crocker, to inquire about the snack's official length. During a phone call with a Betty Crocker representative, they were advised that anything pertaining to Fruit by the Foot's manufacturing was confidential.

While General Mills and Betty Crocker have remained hush about the origin of Fruit by the Foot, marketing for the fruity snack has leaned heavily into its length. One clever ad commented on the three-foot treat by depicting two teens aging well into their golden years after finishing the snack. One thing's for sure about the mystery behind the name: The alternative, more accurate title, "Fruit by the Feet," doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well.