What Exactly Is Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill Steak?

Throughout the years, Texas Roadhouse has garnered a following of steak enthusiasts from all over the United States. From the extensive menu to the flavorful Texas Roadhouse steak sauce, there is a lot to enjoy at Texas Roadhouse. But there are things everyone should know before visiting a Texas Roadhouse.

One thing even die-hard Texas Roadhouse fans might miss out on is Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill Steak. Unlike many of the other items on the menu, the name of this dish reveals little about what kind of steak it is. But if you order it, expect to receive seasoned chopped steak topped with a Texas-size helping of sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and jack cheese. Plus, it comes with your choice of any two sides, including a salad or potato for a small up-charge, and all the delicious free restaurant bread you can eat, making it a pretty hefty meal overall.