What Exactly Is Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill Steak?
Throughout the years, Texas Roadhouse has garnered a following of steak enthusiasts from all over the United States. From the extensive menu to the flavorful Texas Roadhouse steak sauce, there is a lot to enjoy at Texas Roadhouse. But there are things everyone should know before visiting a Texas Roadhouse.
One thing even die-hard Texas Roadhouse fans might miss out on is Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill Steak. Unlike many of the other items on the menu, the name of this dish reveals little about what kind of steak it is. But if you order it, expect to receive seasoned chopped steak topped with a Texas-size helping of sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and jack cheese. Plus, it comes with your choice of any two sides, including a salad or potato for a small up-charge, and all the delicious free restaurant bread you can eat, making it a pretty hefty meal overall.
What is chopped steak?
Chopped steak is not, in fact, a cut of steak. Instead, it is made of ground beef, such as ground sirloin. You can also add spices to taste; in addition to salt and pepper, popular choices include garlic powder, dried rosemary, ground paprika, or dill weed. Some cooks add fresh garlic and onion. Other methods call for additional ingredients, like Worcestershire sauce or bacon.
Most recipes call for an egg, which provides enough liquid to act as a binding agent when shaping the steak. They may also call for crushed crackers or bread crumbs, which in addition to acting as a binder also add bulk. Then you form the seasoned raw meat into the desired size and shape before cooking and serving.
Regardless of the recipe Texas Roadhouse uses for its Road Kill steak, chopped steak is typically grilled or sautéed in a pan. Chopped steaks cook pretty quickly, taking under 10 minutes on the grill. That's a lot quicker than its close cousin the meatloaf and even a bit quicker than many of the other items on the Roadhouse menu.