Take Deviled Eggs To The Next Level With A Brilliant BBQ Spin
No summertime cookout is complete without a large platter of homemade deviled eggs. Truth be told, the best part about making these nostalgic snacks is that they can be prepared in more ways than one.
Next to the assortment of secret ingredients you can add to your deviled eggs — like cream cheese and dill weed — there are just as many ingenious ways to serve them. More specifically, if you're looking to adorn your next batch of deviled eggs with an unconventional topping, look no further than miniature franks. Next to dressing the creamy combination of egg yolks, mayo, and mustard with a sprinkling of paprika, add a mini hot dog to each deviled egg with an equal amount of ketchup and mustard.
To prepare this one-of-a-kind recipe, once you hard-boil your eggs and make the signature yolk-based filling, fry up a batch of mini hot dogs in a skillet over your stove. When you're ready to assemble your eggs, all you need to do is add a spoonful of golden filling to each egg white and top each egg with a miniature hot dog.
Only then can you successfully dress these makeshift "hot dogs" in all your favorite toppings. Besides the usual mustard and ketchup, feel free to add some crunch with minced red onion, chopped sport peppers, or chopped pickles. Believe it or not, there are many creative ways to give this savory appetizer your own unique twist.
How to upgrade hot dog deviled eggs
Whether you're making these savory snacks for yourself or a family-friendly potluck, assembling deviled eggs so they actually look like miniature hot dogs is essential. First, give your yolk-based filling more structure by incorporating a small amount of dehydrated potato flakes. When you're ready to layer the ingredients, add a portion of the filling to a piping bag and set it aside.
Once the franks have been placed on your deviled eggs, pipe the extra filling along the sides of each hot dog to give the appearance of traditional hot dog buns. That being said, whether you boil or sear your miniature franks, wait for them to cool slightly before you add them to your hard-boiled eggs.
You can also enhance this recipe by trying out a new cooking technique. Believe it or not, pan-frying or deep-frying may give you the best deviled eggs of your life. Instead of serving your hard-boiled egg whites straight from the refrigerator, deep-fry them in a cornmeal-based breading for additional texture. Then, when it comes to serving, you still have a range of toppings to consider.
Instead of conventional condiments, make these fun snacks even more savory with the addition of baked beans or shredded cheddar cheese. Just don't forget the sweet ingredient that gives deviled eggs loads of flavor and crunch: sweet pickle relish. Lastly, use celery salt instead of ground paprika for that classic hot dog taste.