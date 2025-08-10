Take Deviled Eggs To The Next Level With A Brilliant BBQ Spin

No summertime cookout is complete without a large platter of homemade deviled eggs. Truth be told, the best part about making these nostalgic snacks is that they can be prepared in more ways than one.

Next to the assortment of secret ingredients you can add to your deviled eggs — like cream cheese and dill weed — there are just as many ingenious ways to serve them. More specifically, if you're looking to adorn your next batch of deviled eggs with an unconventional topping, look no further than miniature franks. Next to dressing the creamy combination of egg yolks, mayo, and mustard with a sprinkling of paprika, add a mini hot dog to each deviled egg with an equal amount of ketchup and mustard.

To prepare this one-of-a-kind recipe, once you hard-boil your eggs and make the signature yolk-based filling, fry up a batch of mini hot dogs in a skillet over your stove. When you're ready to assemble your eggs, all you need to do is add a spoonful of golden filling to each egg white and top each egg with a miniature hot dog.

Only then can you successfully dress these makeshift "hot dogs" in all your favorite toppings. Besides the usual mustard and ketchup, feel free to add some crunch with minced red onion, chopped sport peppers, or chopped pickles. Believe it or not, there are many creative ways to give this savory appetizer your own unique twist.