If You Miss Anchor Steam Beer, Here's How You Can Still Get That Old School California Taste

We still recall the first time we tried Anchor Steam in a New Orleans' bar called Snake and Jake's Christmas Club Lounge sometime in the early '90s. The amber-colored brew was creamy, malty, and absolutely delicious. The beer came with an unsolicited history of steam beer from the bartender. Steam beer, also known as California common (since Anchor Steam actually trademarked the name), is one of the very few beer styles native to the United States. San Francisco's Anchor Steam was the best known version. In 2023, Sapporo, the Japanese brewing company that had owned Anchor Steam since 2017, shut down the brewery. As of now, its beer is unavailable, and it's one of several beers we may be never getting back.

If you're missing that unique flavor born during the California Gold Rush in the mid-19th century — the one that uses lager yeast, but is fermented at a higher temperature like an ale — you'll have to go elsewhere, at least for now. Surprisingly, considering California common's unique history, it's not that easy to find. We've found that your best bet is to look for this style of beer at a specialty beer store. Toppling Goliath Brewing Company out of Iowa offers a tasty version called Dorothy's New World Lager. It has distribution across 30 states might be available in your area. In some cases, you may have to travel to a brewery tap room to find California common beer.