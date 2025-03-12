13 Discontinued Beers We're Never Getting Back

Thirteen beers that Americans once enjoyed are now gone, but they're not forgotten. Over the years, many of these beers accompanied lively chats in crowded bars and quiet gatherings at home, and although people loved these brews, they've now vanished. No matter how hard you search, you won't find cans or bottles of these discontinued beer brands on store shelves or in local pubs.

Why did these beer brands disappear? Well, some fell victim to changing trends, while others just couldn't keep pace with new flavors from competitors. Demand shifted, and new brews took center stage. Yet each of these beers has its own story.

As with other food and beverage items, each discontinued beer brand gives us a glimpse into America's history and reminds us that nothing stays the same. These beers mirror changing tastes over time. We researched the rise and fall of these beers that now exist only in our memories to discover the origin story of each, the brewery behind it, and why you won't find these beers on the shelf in 2025.