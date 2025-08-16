Want Extra Crunchy Homemade Pickles? Don't Skip This Prep Tip
Can we all agree that pickles are just addictive? Believe it or not, it's really not just us saying that, this is actually backed by science. It turns out that craving pickles (which are very rich in sodium), might just be your body telling you that you're either dehydrated or craving salt. Considering that just two small pickles contain nearly a quarter of a person's daily recommended sodium intake, it's no wonder they hit the right spot.
Now, all chemistry aside, pickles are crunchy, full of flavor, and an incredibly refreshing comfort food. Whether coated with seasoned flour and deep-fried, added into creamy, easy-to-make dill pasta salads, or simply enjoyed as a tangy snack, they're absolutely irresistible. And while one expert-approved technique for super-crunchy homemade pickles involves smashing them and curing them with coarse salt before marinating, and another highlights that the ultimate secret to making crispy pickles is in the beverage aisle, we might just have a slightly different trick that could come in handy. Have you ever thought about soaking pickles in salted ice water?
Giving pickling cucumbers an ice bath is a great way to boost their crunch. However, adding salt to the water is the ultimate hack that makes the process even more effective. This is because the cold temperature will trigger structural changes in the cucumbers' cell walls and make them firmer. At the same time, the salt will further preserve the pickles' crunch and prevent them from becoming soft and mushy. But what's the right water-to-salt ratio for a salted ice bath?
A salted ice bath will change how you make pickles forever
When preparing a salted ice bath, the first thing you need to make sure of is that you're using pickling salt. This is due to the fact that this type of salt is pure, finely granulated, contains no additives, and consists solely of sodium chloride. Amazon's Morton Canning & Pickling Salt is a solid choice if you're having trouble finding pickling salt at your local supermarket.
Once you've stocked up on pickling salt, it's time to prep the salted ice bath. The first thing you need to do is measure out about half a cup of the salt and combine it with 4 cups of cold water. Stir the mixture well until the salt fully dissolves in the water, and then pour it over the ice and cucumbers after you've already placed them together in a separate container. Keep in mind that the cucumbers need to be fully submerged in the salted ice water for the method to work. You can also gently press them down and keep them under the surface using a clean plate until the end of the soaking process.
The only remaining thing to do is leave them in the fridge for up to 12 hours, though depending on the recipe, even five might be enough, and then move on to the pickling stage. Once the fermentation has finished, either enjoy your pickled cucumbers on their own or get a bit creative and make them even better with a umami addition — soy sauce.