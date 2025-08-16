Want Extra Crunchy Homemade Pickles? Don't Skip This Prep Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Can we all agree that pickles are just addictive? Believe it or not, it's really not just us saying that, this is actually backed by science. It turns out that craving pickles (which are very rich in sodium), might just be your body telling you that you're either dehydrated or craving salt. Considering that just two small pickles contain nearly a quarter of a person's daily recommended sodium intake, it's no wonder they hit the right spot.

Now, all chemistry aside, pickles are crunchy, full of flavor, and an incredibly refreshing comfort food. Whether coated with seasoned flour and deep-fried, added into creamy, easy-to-make dill pasta salads, or simply enjoyed as a tangy snack, they're absolutely irresistible. And while one expert-approved technique for super-crunchy homemade pickles involves smashing them and curing them with coarse salt before marinating, and another highlights that the ultimate secret to making crispy pickles is in the beverage aisle, we might just have a slightly different trick that could come in handy. Have you ever thought about soaking pickles in salted ice water?

Giving pickling cucumbers an ice bath is a great way to boost their crunch. However, adding salt to the water is the ultimate hack that makes the process even more effective. This is because the cold temperature will trigger structural changes in the cucumbers' cell walls and make them firmer. At the same time, the salt will further preserve the pickles' crunch and prevent them from becoming soft and mushy. But what's the right water-to-salt ratio for a salted ice bath?