Avoid A Messy Mistake When Making Frozen Burgers In Your Air Fryer

Maybe you forgot to take the burgers out of the freezer to thaw earlier in the day. Perhaps you're suddenly craving a bacon cheeseburger, but all you have at home is frozen burgers in the fridge. There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to take a burger straight from the freezer to the bun, but doing so — without thawing — takes a bit of know-how. Chowhound talked to Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," to get the details that you need to know to take a burger from the freezer to your plate using your air fryer — without making a tough-to-clean, greasy mess.

First, letting the grease drip is a common mistake people make when cooking frozen food in an air fryer. Andrews says you'll want to line the bottom of the air fryer with baking paper or foil, explaining, "This catches any grease and juices that drip off the burgers, keeping your air fryer clean." If your air fryer has a rack inside the basket, Andrews recommends using it for frozen burgers — its elevated position can help stop grease from pooling around your burgers, creating a less-greasy taste and an easier cleanup. Of course, air fryer maintenance is also key. "Make sure to clean your air fryer regularly to prevent buildup," Andrews advises.