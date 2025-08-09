Avoid A Messy Mistake When Making Frozen Burgers In Your Air Fryer
Maybe you forgot to take the burgers out of the freezer to thaw earlier in the day. Perhaps you're suddenly craving a bacon cheeseburger, but all you have at home is frozen burgers in the fridge. There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to take a burger straight from the freezer to the bun, but doing so — without thawing — takes a bit of know-how. Chowhound talked to Clare Andrews, the United Kingdom's Air Fryer Expert, presenter, and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," to get the details that you need to know to take a burger from the freezer to your plate using your air fryer — without making a tough-to-clean, greasy mess.
First, letting the grease drip is a common mistake people make when cooking frozen food in an air fryer. Andrews says you'll want to line the bottom of the air fryer with baking paper or foil, explaining, "This catches any grease and juices that drip off the burgers, keeping your air fryer clean." If your air fryer has a rack inside the basket, Andrews recommends using it for frozen burgers — its elevated position can help stop grease from pooling around your burgers, creating a less-greasy taste and an easier cleanup. Of course, air fryer maintenance is also key. "Make sure to clean your air fryer regularly to prevent buildup," Andrews advises.
Common mistakes people make when cooking frozen burgers in the air fryer
Throwing frozen burgers in an unheated air fryer is a mistake, according to Clare Andrews. It only takes a few minutes to preheat the appliance, and doing so will allow your burgers to cook evenly, as will turning them over halfway through the cooking process. It's also important to space your burgers out — it's better to do two separate cooking sessions if you're cooking several frozen patties at once. Overcrowding the basket is another common air fryer mistake you want to avoid, as it can block airflow and lead to uneven cooking. You want them to crisp up — not steam.
Andrews notes the importance of seasoning. While frozen burgers are often seasoned during the production process, adding a bit of extra seasoning — like seasoned salt and black pepper — can help you create a restaurant-quality burger. Since seasoning won't stick to frozen-solid burger patties, you'll need to season once the burgers start to thaw a bit — a few minutes into the cooking process (don't forget to season both sides).
Wait a few minutes more before adding cheese, Andrews advises, or you risk dehydrated, crunchy cheese. She explains, "The best way to add cheese to a frozen air fryer burger is to cook your burger almost all the way through first, then pop a slice of cheese on top and let it melt while the burger finishes cooking. This way, you get gooey, melty cheese every time!"