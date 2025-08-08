The Popular Milk Chocolate Bar You Should Really Avoid Buying

It was a sign of the times in the 2010s, up there with the fro-yo craze that took the nation (and every shopping center in it) by storm. We're talking about the cupcake era, and the brand Sprinkles in particular, with its fleet of sweet treat vending machines dispensing frosting-topped cupcakes, ATM-style. Though the cupcake fever has broken, the Sprinkles brand has remained a thing, still offering its baked goods shipped nationwide (and yes, the cupcake ATMs are still a thing, too!), rolling out co-branded collabs, and branching out into chocolate bars.

Unfortunately, perhaps the company should have stuck with what it does best — cakes, versus cocoa — as its plain milk chocolate bar at least falls woefully short. In fact, it snagged the dreaded last-place slot in our ranking of 20 inexpensive, popular name-brand chocolate bars, below options by Hershey's, Cadbury, and Better Goods.

A Chowhound chocolate reviewer (tough job, we know) found the Sprinkles plain milk chocolate bar to be lacking in quality first and foremost, with the bar giving off an unpleasantly stale, musty flavor — versus the fresh, pure chocolate profile we're after. And while a sweet treat should, of course, be sweet, this one was off the charts in a bad way — mouth puckeringly saccharine. If you want to dabble in the brand's other flavors — red velvet, salted caramel, and a funfetti-inspired white chocolate bar — have at it. However, this milk chocolate option is a hard pass in our books.