Put An End To Watery Egg Salad Sandwiches With These 3 Tips

On paper, egg salad is a simple concoction. The dish is typically made with hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and salt and pepper. The mixture is then spooned onto two slices of soft bread and sometimes topped with lettuce and tomato. It can also be served with a side of potato chips or a salad to complete the meal. That said, there are a few mistakes that can ruin an egg salad sandwich, and one of these is not taking the proper steps to avoid egg salad that's overly wet, as this can result in a soggy end product. Luckily, Owen Han, content creator and author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how to prevent watery egg salad.

When it comes to egg salad sandwiches, Han had some expert insight. "Like a sandwich, salads rely heavily on texture," he told us. "A soggy sandwich is akin to a watery egg salad!" The sandwich connoisseur went on to offer a few steps you can take to ensure the perfect texture for your egg salad. "I would recommend drying your vegetables prior to mixing, gradually mixing in your mayonnaise ... and make sure to let your boiled eggs cool prior to chopping and adding them to the salad," he said, noting that one should "start with a little and don't overdo it" when mixing in the mayonnaise.