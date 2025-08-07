This Lesser-Known Countertop Pick Is Both Stylish And Environmentally Friendly

There are a lot of options when you're designing a kitchen countertop, from marble to granite and old-fashioned wood. But we bet you didn't know that one of the materials you can pick from is literal lava rock, sourced from real volcanoes. It's been trending and is on its way to becoming a staple of the contemporary kitchen. The stone is extracted from the earth, cut into smooth slabs, and then glazed and fired much like ceramic bowls or plates — and yes, that means that just like ceramic pieces, you can pick any color you want for the glossy finish of your lava stone kitchen counter. So, if you're a color-loving maximalist, this might just be the way to

Another added pro? Lava stone is a fairly environmentally friendly material choice, given that it's a naturally occurring resource and is durable enough to last a lifetime without needing to be replaced. Of course, much like with reusable water bottles, which can be problematic if you gather a collection of Stanleys or Yetis in every color, this only works if you approach it with a sustainable mindset. In the case of lava stone, you'll want to commit to the design choice long-term, rather than swap it out in two years when a new trend comes along. If you're not ready for that level of permanence, maybe instead try adding peel-and-stick vinyl to your countertops for a more interchangeable kitchen upgrade you can make without any real renovations.