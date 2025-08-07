This Lesser-Known Countertop Pick Is Both Stylish And Environmentally Friendly
There are a lot of options when you're designing a kitchen countertop, from marble to granite and old-fashioned wood. But we bet you didn't know that one of the materials you can pick from is literal lava rock, sourced from real volcanoes. It's been trending and is on its way to becoming a staple of the contemporary kitchen. The stone is extracted from the earth, cut into smooth slabs, and then glazed and fired much like ceramic bowls or plates — and yes, that means that just like ceramic pieces, you can pick any color you want for the glossy finish of your lava stone kitchen counter. So, if you're a color-loving maximalist, this might just be the way to
Another added pro? Lava stone is a fairly environmentally friendly material choice, given that it's a naturally occurring resource and is durable enough to last a lifetime without needing to be replaced. Of course, much like with reusable water bottles, which can be problematic if you gather a collection of Stanleys or Yetis in every color, this only works if you approach it with a sustainable mindset. In the case of lava stone, you'll want to commit to the design choice long-term, rather than swap it out in two years when a new trend comes along. If you're not ready for that level of permanence, maybe instead try adding peel-and-stick vinyl to your countertops for a more interchangeable kitchen upgrade you can make without any real renovations.
Pros and cons of lava stone counters
Lava is durable, gorgeous, and environmentally friendly — so what's the catch? Well, now we've found the elephant in the room — the main con of lava stone counters is that they're priced significantly higher than some of the alternatives. It typically costs around $250 to $350 per square foot, while, for context, real stone countertops cost somewhere around $50 to $150 per square foot. Even high-end marble countertops come in at approximately $100 to $200 per square foot.
Part of this is because of the quality of the material, but some of it is just because most of the suppliers and craftsmen for lava stone are currently located in Europe. This results in high shipping costs to the United States. But if this is within the realm of your budget, you'll certainly get a product that's worth the cost.
From custom-mixed colors to easy maintenance to a stain-resistant surface, lava stone countertops are a luxury that really feels like it'll make your life easier — and your kitchen more stylish. If you're still not sold, though, did we mention that the material doesn't harbor bacteria? Now that's a kitchen must.