Why Creme Savers Vanished Completely (And How They Magically Returned)

In the late '90s, there was no finer treat from your grandmother's purse than an individually wrapped, creamy, fruity Creme Saver. A favorite hard candy that flew off store shelves, Creme Savers should have been destined for immortality — but they vanished in 2011. Sadly, the reason for their disappearance had nothing to do with the candy's quality, and everything to do with the harsh realities of the confectionery business. Still, some of that same business pressure is also to thank for the sweet treat's return.

Creme Savers were introduced to the public in 1998 as an offshoot of Life Savers, the iconic life ring-shaped candy. Life Savers were created in 1912 and dominated the hard candy market through the 1990s. But when Hershey ventured into the space with its TasteTations hard candies, Life Savers' parent company, Nabisco, had to do something to respond. That something was to take flavors inspired by orange creamsicles and strawberry shortcake, and transform them into single-serve, shelf-stable candies. They were a massive hit, and soon the fruit-and-cream combo became a staple across all sorts of brands, even Berries & Cream Dr Pepper (which joins several discontinued sodas we don't think are coming back anytime soon.)

Despite the success, when Mars acquired Wrigley — which had previously bought Life Savers from Nabisco — the novelty had worn off, sales were declining, and Creme Savers were eating into shelf space where the more economical original Life Savers could thrive. And so they were discontinued.