The Absolute Best Way To Store Tapenade

The French know their way around the kitchen. With a world-renowned cuisine, their impressive techniques, which shine even with the most basic ingredients, solidify their spot as the epitome of sophistication. Different regions of France bring their own delicacies, making wide-eyed (and hungry) foodies more curious to explore the diverse world of flavors. In Southern France, one particular condiment steals the spotlight: tapenade. When Chowhound spoke exclusively with Lindsey Baruch of Lindsey Eats — with a cookbook, "Something Delicious: 100 Recipes for Everyday Cooking," hitting shelves on September 30, 2025 — we got to learn all about this addictive olive spread and how to store it. First, Baruch mentioned utilizing an airtight container for proper storage in the fridge to make it last a week. She added, "You can freeze it and store it in the same way as [in] the fridge; however, I wouldn't recommend it. The flavors from the olives and the olive oil will water out, and if you are using fresh herbs, they will lose their aroma and color." And because of the change in texture after defrosting, it's best to keep tapenade in the fridge rather than the freezer.

Aside from being a salty condiment Martha Stewart swears by for a picnic-worthy sandwich, tapenade is surprisingly versatile. It can be a delicious garnish for lamb dishes and a flavor booster for chicken, added before roasting — a French cooking tip that will take your food to the next level. The best part is you can easily make it yourself.