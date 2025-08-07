Kardea Brown Gives Hummingbird Cake The Cookie Treatment In Her Take On The Old School Dessert

Unless you've spent much time in the Southern United States, you may not be overly familiar with hummingbird cake. While it's by no means a forgotten nostalgic cake, it is a dessert with strong regional ties and a fascinating history dating back to the 1960s, when the Jamaican Tourist Board started promoting it (among other recipes and attractions) in efforts to boost the island's tourist trade. In 1978, "Southern Living" shared a recipe for hummingbird cake; ever since, it's been closely associated with the Southern U.S. as well.

Although you may not have guessed it based on the name, hummingbird cake features tropical flavors like banana, pineapple, and spices. Nowadays, the cake is commonly made in layers, with cream cheese frosting, toasted or candied pecans, and occasionally coconut as well. But if you're not feeling up to decorating a layer cake, Southern cook Kardea Brown has a creative take on the bake, turning it into an indulgent layered bar cookie.

Brown's recipe starts with a shortbread crust flavored with cinnamon. This is topped with a cream cheese mixture with a mashed banana blended into it. Brown then sprinkles the unbaked cream cheese layer with crushed pineapple (drained), dried pineapple rings, and coconut. Oh, and don't forget the drizzle of melted butter to keep everything nice and moist! Once the confection has baked, she adds chopped, candied pecans.