The Reason Gardeners Are Putting Kitchen Sponges In Flower Pots Before Planting — And Why You Should Too

Kitchen sponges are great for more than just scrubbing dishes. As a matter of fact, their uses extend far beyond simply being your best bud when it comes to keeping the kitchen clean. Whether you repurpose them to lift pet hair from your carpets, glue them to expensive furniture to protect it from being damaged, or even use them as DIY toe separators for a home pedicure, they are surprisingly versatile. They're also the most important kitchen tool you own that isn't cleaned often enough. But a quick five-minute boil once a week can fix that in no time.

Now, back to the unconventional ways kitchen sponges come in handy, have you noticed how people often place them into flower pots before planting? It turns out that adding a few sponge pieces at the base of your plant containers can lead to much better drainage. This is because when placed beneath the soil on the bottom of the flower pot, the sponges will absorb the extra water, hold on to it, and then slowly release it once the plant needs to rehydrate.

Even though it might seem simple, this little trick can make a massive difference in how your plants develop, and might just be the secret to growing perfect parsley. And the best part about it? You'll never have to worry about overwatering your plant again. However, this unexpectedly useful hack is much more than just a cheap and easy drainage solution, as it can also significantly improve the plant's overall health by preventing root rot.