Why It Takes Up To 3 Weeks To Make A Jelly Bean

They're bright, bite-sized, and seemingly simple, but jelly beans are anything but quick to make. Though they disappear quickly during your movie night in or at birthday parties, producing them is a slow, methodical process that can take up to three weeks from start to finish. The process behind these chewy treats is surprisingly elaborate. According to the National Confectioners Association, just creating the jelly bean center takes several days. The base mixture — a hot blend of sugar, corn syrup, and starch — is poured into cornstarch molds that give the candy its iconic bean shape. Once molded, the centers are left for at least 24 hours to firm up before they move on to the next stage.

The shell is the element that requires the most time and care. In a multi-day process called panning, the jelly beans are repeatedly tumbled in rotating pans as they're coated with sugar syrup, flavoring, and food coloring. It's a delicate balance of adding just the right amount of coating while allowing each layer to dry before the next begins. This part alone can last for several days, depending on production volume. After the shell is complete, these notably gluten-free candies get their iconic shine through a final polishing with a food-safe wax.