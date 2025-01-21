Worth The Hype Or Overpriced: Do You Need A Home Deli Slicer?

Deli slicers offer a pretty efficient way to slice everything from pastrami or corned beef to your favorite cheeses. They can also be used for many other things, such as slicing bread, veggies, and fruits. While having one in your own kitchen can be convenient, is it actually worth the investment? Well, it depends.

There are a lot of reasons why investing in a deli slicer could be a good choice. For example, if you're someone who buys meats and cheeses in bulk, it could be useful when portioning them for storage. Plus, cutting your own meats and cheeses gives you more control over how thin or thick they are; something you can't always guarantee when you buy them pre-cut at the store. The same applies to bread, which you can buy or bake whole and cut into slices of your preference. It's also great for uniformly slicing veggies and fruits, which can be hard to do with anything other than a mandoline — and even then, the process can be tedious. A deli slicer can definitely make creating things like Italian beef sandwiches and coleslaw a lot easier than slicing ingredients by hand.

That being said, deli slicers do have some downsides that are worth considering, such as the time they take to clean. Moreover, while you can find fairly affordable slicers, such as the Cuisinart Kitchen Pro, it will still run you about $100. That's a sizable investment in a kitchen tool, especially if you're unsure of how often you'll use it.