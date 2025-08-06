The Unexpected Kitchen Appliance That Makes College Dorm Room Cooking So Much Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The puzzle of navigating a dorm room with limited facilities is one of the many hurdles that university students must learn how to overcome ... well that and their first encounter with the nostalgic college student cocktail that is jungle juice. Considering the state of many communal kitchens, getting crafty is a necessary part of the equation. Many college accommodations come with microwaves and mini fridges (or at least the space to hook them up), that make quick meals very easy. Though, if there's one appliance that would make the college lifestyle a little more manageable, it would be a portable or countertop dishwasher — no more pesky dishwashing to squeeze in between classes.

There are many different types of such dishwashers. Some are equipped with attachable drain hoses while other models include built-in water tanks, both of which conveniently add to this appliance's ease of use. Portable dishwashers are also a great dorm accessory as they can be seamlessly moved around to fit into limited spaces. As for concerns about storage, it can be tucked under your bed or at the back of your closet if you're worried about it taking up too much room when not in use.

When beginning the process of researching which model to bring along with you to college, there are a few features you'll want to consider. So as to not disrupt your roommates, you'll want to check out options that run quieter. Effective and time-conscious cleaning cycles are also important, ensuring that your appliance will get the job done the first time. Attaining the right washer for your needs will also reduce water use, cycle re-runs, and further disruptions to your busy schedule.