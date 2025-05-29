The Nostalgic Cocktail That College Students Still Drink Today

Sure, cocktails can be intricate and complex creations; wondrous drinks crafted by mixologists rather than bartenders. Yet on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, a mixed drink can simply be a vessel for boozy boisterous fun. And few tipsy tipples pack in more excess into their build than Jungle Juice. Composed of several spirit types — often vodka and rum — melded with a kaleidoscope of fruit juices, pre-batched lemonades, liqueur, and sugar, it's a drink best known for its preparation in large proportions.

Most strongly intertwined with college parties, the cocktail packs in several bottles of often subpar liquor. All the ingredients are then poured into a spacious — suspiciously scrappy — vessel like a trashcan or cooler, hopefully lined with a barrier for cleanliness. With such an indulgent construction, it's a fair assumption that youthful college students designed such a mode of no-frills drinking.

Yet the origins of Jungle Juice predate the emergence of the red solo cup, and go all the way back to World War II. Crafted by troops stationed in far-flung locales, the style of drinking came about to maximize drunkenness, an approach to cocktail-making that's prevailed since.