The Key Differences Between Rib Tips And Ribs

You may think that when it comes to pork, ribs are ribs are ribs. But the difference in taste, texture, and price can be profound depending on where on the hog those ribs came from. Starting at the top of the rib cage, stretching out from just beyond the spine are baby back ribs, a BBQ favorite best known in America as being lean and tender. They're also called "baby" because they are short, not because they come from a baby pig. Curving further down around the pig's belly are the spareribs, larger and richer than the baby back, but tougher if they aren't cooked right. And then there's country-style ribs, which aren't even ribs at all, but chops from between the loin and the shoulder. So where does that leave rib tips? Exactly where they sound like they're from: the very tip of the bottom of the spare rib.

In the mid-20th century, butchers from the meatpacking hub of St. Louis trimmed the large, ungainly spare ribs into a more attractive square cut product that removed the uneven-looking, cartilage-heavy end pieces. The ribs were flatter, easier to cook, and commanded a higher price. They were sold across the United States as St. Louis ribs, and they even have a treasured St. Louis-style BBQ sauce that's still paired with the ribs today. And while the cartilage-laden scraps known as "the collar" may have once been scrapped, it was not long before their delicious potential as rib tips was discovered.