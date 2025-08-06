Why You Need To Start Adding Tequila To Your Meatloaf Glaze

The right glaze really makes a meatloaf stand out, and not just because it prevents it from getting bone-dry while it bakes. It adds both flavor and a beautiful finish to the meatloaf, especially when you top it with garnishes like chives, parsley, and bacon. You can change the whole vibe of your meatloaf with a glaze, creating everything from a basic ketchup-topped meatloaf to a version inspired by Asian flavors and coated in hoisin sauce. Of course, the inside of the meatloaf matters — a super moist turkey meatloaf is going to taste different than a ground beef or mixed version. But every kind of meatloaf benefits from a glaze, especially when that glaze includes a little tequila.

Chowhound spoke to Blair Lonergan, aka The Seasoned Mom, who knows all about good cooking. She explains that "Tequila pairs well with sweet, acidic cocktails, like a margarita, so it would work well with a sweet ketchup-based glaze, too." She also likes to add Worcestershire sauce to her ketchup-based glaze "for a little salty, umami flavor", as well as brown sugar and cider vinegar for an epic meatloaf. And it's no surprise that tequila would fit right in with the flavor profile. "The earthy notes of the tequila may also be nice with the savory meat, especially turkey or pork," she adds.