The DIY Project That Saves You Money While Giving Your Fridge A Brand New Look

Before beginning to spray paint the refrigerator's handles, it might be worth covering the exterior with paper so that the spray paint only lands on the places you want it. Once you get to spray painting, you'll want to begin your first layer with a spray paint primer. Using a primer that is specific to the material of your refrigerator handles allows for a smoother finish. Afterwards, it is recommended to spray at least two coats for the best quality finish. Between each round of spray painting, it's best to allow the coat to dry for 20 to 30 minutes, but you should double check the directions on the can.

Some refrigerator models allow you to remove the handles, in which case it's important to follow the manufacturer instructions when detaching and reattaching them if you can. Whether your handles are attached or detachable, it is important to give them a good scrub down as well with a degreaser to ensure that all the grub is gone before the painting begins.

Doing your spray painting outside is best, safety-wise. If you have to paint indoors, be sure to set up extraction fans, open up the windows to allow for proper ventilation, and even wear a face mask and gloves for good measure. This protects against reactions to the toxins released from the sprays. It may also be a good idea to leave the door handles untouched so that the paint can properly dry without any smudges. Although, yes, that means temporarily resisting the urge to open it for your snacks. Typically, this takes around 30 minutes to three hours.