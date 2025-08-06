The DIY Project That Saves You Money While Giving Your Fridge A Brand New Look
The theme of your kitchen makes a difference, whether you go for a design that brings a coastal vibe to your home or add in some retro nostalgic pieces for a more mid-century look. Arguably one part of the kitchen that misses out on the design fun is the refrigerator. Although you should ensure that you clean your refrigerator safely and thoroughly, the outside deserves some glitz too –– and it doesn't have to break the bank. If you're looking for a way to bring your kitchen to life, it might be as simple as revamping the handles on your fridge.
There are several ways to change your refrigerator's look with simple, creative, and budget-friendly pieces. The handles could be the best place to begin. If they look a little lackluster, full of limescale or stains, no longer suit the theme or color scheme of your space, or even have a few scratches, investing in some spray paint might be the best way forward. You can opt for metallic or matte sprays to achieve your desired look or restore the original color for a touch-up. Most handles are made from rubberized metal, plastic, or some other material, which are safe to spray paint. Of course, always opt for a high-quality spray paint to assist with cover-ups and give long-lasting results. Rustoleum is one of the best known brands and one can often costs around $6 or above.
What to know before spray painting the handles of your refrigerator
Before beginning to spray paint the refrigerator's handles, it might be worth covering the exterior with paper so that the spray paint only lands on the places you want it. Once you get to spray painting, you'll want to begin your first layer with a spray paint primer. Using a primer that is specific to the material of your refrigerator handles allows for a smoother finish. Afterwards, it is recommended to spray at least two coats for the best quality finish. Between each round of spray painting, it's best to allow the coat to dry for 20 to 30 minutes, but you should double check the directions on the can.
Some refrigerator models allow you to remove the handles, in which case it's important to follow the manufacturer instructions when detaching and reattaching them if you can. Whether your handles are attached or detachable, it is important to give them a good scrub down as well with a degreaser to ensure that all the grub is gone before the painting begins.
Doing your spray painting outside is best, safety-wise. If you have to paint indoors, be sure to set up extraction fans, open up the windows to allow for proper ventilation, and even wear a face mask and gloves for good measure. This protects against reactions to the toxins released from the sprays. It may also be a good idea to leave the door handles untouched so that the paint can properly dry without any smudges. Although, yes, that means temporarily resisting the urge to open it for your snacks. Typically, this takes around 30 minutes to three hours.