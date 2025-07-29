5 Design Tips To Bring A Coastal Vibe To Your Kitchen

Coastal is here to stay. Whether it's coastal cowgirl, coastal grandmother, or a full-blown Nancy Meyers-style beach home, the popular coastal aesthetic is making waves in both fashion and home design everywhere. Many people are taking this aesthetic to their kitchens; if you're looking to channel your inner Diane Keaton in "Something's Gotta Give" to create the cozy, calm, coastal kitchen of your dreams, there are a few key renovations you can make.

Achieving a beautiful coastal style kitchen is easier than people may think. You can make small décor choices (some of which you can find at HomeGoods), such as wooden cutting boards and fruit bowls, white dishware, rattan chairs, and fresh flowers on the table. But you really achieve your dream kitchen when you make some bigger renovations, such as white cabinets, hardwood floors, and a kitchen island.