The Absolute Best Place To Plant Sage In Your Garden

Whether it's for breakfast sausage, turkey gravy, or brown butter gnocchi, fresh sage is the star. But you usually only need a sprig or two, and it's tough to make your way through a whole grocery store bundle before the leaves start to brown. Wouldn't it be nice to grow your own so you can harvest it at its freshest, however much you need, whenever you need it? To make sure your sage grows as healthy as it can be, plant it in a sunny spot with well-drained, neutral pH soil.

If you live in the United States, you can find which plant hardiness zone you live in at the USDA website. Sage grows from spring to fall in zones 5 through 8, lying dormant in the winter to return every spring. The plant prefers full sun, but too much humidity can cause it to struggle. Sage is particularly prone to mildew, which can flourish in the damp air. Even if you live in sage's climate sweet spot, be sure to plant the herbs with enough space in between them for plenty of air circulation to discourage mildew, and prune them as they get thick. And if you don't know what to do with your clippings, here's our guide to cooking with sage.