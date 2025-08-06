Chick-Fil-A Made This Milkshake Change Years Ago, And It's Probably For The Best

Chick-fil-A is arguably most famous for its classic chicken sandwiches, though we can't give the chain credit for being the inventors of the chicken sandwich. While chicken and fries may be amongst its most-ordered items, the sweeter side of Chick-fil-A's menu is worth paying attention to as well.

There, you'll find fudgy brownies, gooey cookies, and classic fast food milkshakes. Though the chain first came on the scene all the way back in the 1940s, it first introduced hand-spun milkshakes in 2006. The original rollout included chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies and cream flavors, all sold in 20-ounce cups.

Today, you can only get a 16-ounce milkshake — so what happened to the 20-ounce version?