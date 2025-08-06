Why Mutton Is One Meat That Needs To Make A Comeback In America

While we can root for mutton's return, in the meantime you'll have to do a little work to get your hands on it yourself. You might have luck in a specialty grocer, but you're more likely to find success by making friends with a local farmer that sells meat to the public. Get in good with one of these establishments, and you'll be able to work with the farmer to be in the loop when mutton is available.

Mutton's lack of popularity may just stem from the fact that it is gamier and less tender than its younger lamb counterpart, but that can easily be addressed by marinating the meat in a blend of yogurt and spices. And, with the right techniques, you can remove the gamey flavor of lamb. Similar to venison, you can also prepare your meat so it tastes less gamey by tenderizing it in buttermilk. This step for mutton is also important.

When properly prepared, mutton's strong flavor contributes a rich profile to whatever dish it is a part of and bringing it back would open our palates to a world of new possibilities. Indian cuisine offers mutton curry, while Irish cuisine offers a delicious mutton stew cooked with vegetables. These dishes, which involve a long, slow cook, are the perfect way to ensure the meat is tender and flavorful. England is famous for shepherd's pie, a dish that can be made with a variety of meats, including mutton, while Iranian cuisine includes a dish called abgoosht, a slow-cooked stew that contains mutton and legumes like chickpeas. Of course, these dishes can all be made with lamb, but mutton's stronger flavor and rarity within American cuisine make for a much more interesting meal.